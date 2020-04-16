Medmistechko hospital in Kyiv continues to treat earlier received patients, but doesn't accept new ones

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that hospital No. 6 (Medmistechko) does not accept new patients, though earlier hospitalized patients continue treatment at this medical establishment.

"As for the information that appeared in the media yesterday about the alleged closure of the city hospital No. 6. The medical establishment continues to provide assistance to patients who were previously urgently admitted, but does not accept new patients today," Klitschko said during an online briefing on Thursday.

At the same time, the mayor said: "Yes, among the medics, who have become ill during this time, there are those from hospital No.6 in a number of 15 medical workers."

According to Klitschko, most of them are being treated at home in self-isolation.