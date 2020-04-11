Facts

16:21 11.04.2020

Conscription of citizens of illegally-annexed Crimea in Russian army violates international law – statement

1 min read

The European Union has stated that conscription of the citizens of illegally-annexed Crimea to the Russian Armed Forces violates international humanitarian law.

This follows from the statement of spokesperson of the EU External Action Service released on Saturday.

"The Russian Federation is carrying out conscription in the illegally-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to draft residents of the peninsula in the Russian Federation Armed Forces. This is a violation of international humanitarian law," the EU said.

According to the statement, the Russian Federation is bound by international law, and obliged to ensure the protection of human rights in the peninsula.

"The EU does not and will not recognize the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and city of Sevastopol. The European Union continues to expect Russia to stop all violations of international law in the Crimean peninsula," Brussels reminded on a policy of non-recognition of illegal annexation of Crimea by Russian Federation.

"The European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," reads the document.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia-led occupants in Donbas wound two Ukrainian servicemen near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

LATEST

Special air mission from UAE brings 113 citizens back to Ukraine – SBU

PM of Ukraine presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening on May-July

Kyiv region registers 155 COVID-19 cases, including 10 children and 8 medics

Russia-led occupants in Donbas wound two Ukrainian servicemen near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Completion of adoption of laws on banking sector by Ukraine is vital test – EU ambassador

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD