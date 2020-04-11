Conscription of citizens of illegally-annexed Crimea in Russian army violates international law – statement

The European Union has stated that conscription of the citizens of illegally-annexed Crimea to the Russian Armed Forces violates international humanitarian law.

This follows from the statement of spokesperson of the EU External Action Service released on Saturday.

"The Russian Federation is carrying out conscription in the illegally-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to draft residents of the peninsula in the Russian Federation Armed Forces. This is a violation of international humanitarian law," the EU said.

According to the statement, the Russian Federation is bound by international law, and obliged to ensure the protection of human rights in the peninsula.

"The EU does not and will not recognize the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and city of Sevastopol. The European Union continues to expect Russia to stop all violations of international law in the Crimean peninsula," Brussels reminded on a policy of non-recognition of illegal annexation of Crimea by Russian Federation.

"The European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," reads the document.