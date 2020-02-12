Facts

09:37 12.02.2020

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

The European Commission take no compromise when it comes to the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine and will continue to stand by it, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi has said.

"And finally but maybe most importantly, I also brought the news on behalf of the new Commission that of course we stand by Ukraine and we will continue to insist on the full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements. We take no compromise when it comes to the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine and we will continue to stand by it," he said at a briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He emphasized that relations with Ukraine are a priority and highly on European agenda.

"This is my first visit to an Eastern Partnership country, which shows the shared importance we attach to our relations with Ukraine," he added.

