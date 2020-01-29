Oleksiy Goncharenko: “Without an effective sanction mechanism the Council of Europe will become a ‘social club’ ”

The PACE session is currently undergoing with a highly discussed resolution,which will significantly complicate the mechanism for imposing sanctions on offending countries, to be voted on in the near future. However, without an effective sanction mechanism, the Council of Europe will become a "social club" as it was recently stated by MP Oleksiy Goncharenko in his article for the Atlantic Council.

“In June 2019, the pro-Russian lobby in PACE was able to force a decision under which the Assembly has cut itself off the possibility of imposing significant sanctions on delegations that violate their obligations under the Charter or do not respect the fundamental principles and values ​​of the Council of Europe, thereby opening their doors towards the return of the Russian delegation. PACE likes to call itself the watchdog of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Europe. But who needs a guard dog that can't bite?” – Goncharenko states.

According to the MP the Ukrainian PACE delegation will do everything possible to change the current resolution proposing to complicate the existing sanctions mechanisms and make it more realistic. As Goncharenko says, the Council of Europe must be able to effectively defend human rights and European values all over Europe, as well as respond to the challenges and crises that arise inside the organization.

"All these goals and possible changes aim for PACE to take into account the interests of all members and not to become an instrument for the political programs of individual states," – sums up the MP.

The Atlantic Council is a think tank and US non-governmental organization primarily engaged in research about the international relations within the Atlantic community as well as about the global security and economic development. Experts from the organization participated in the preparations concerning creating sanctions against high-ranking Russians, which were introduced by the US in 2018.