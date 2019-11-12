Pompeo proud of what Trump administration has done for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said on Monday that Washington has provided weapons to Kyiv since U.S. President Donald Trump has been worried over Ukraine's destiny.

"This president [Donald Trump] wanted to make sure to that Vladimir Putin wouldn't be able to inflict hardship on the people of Ukraine. So we provided defensive weapon systems to the people of Ukraine. We gave them real weapons where they could fight against the Russians. I'm proud of what the administration did with us Ukraine policy," Pompeo told WCSC-TV U.S. media on Monday.

He reminded that the previous administration chose not to do that and "chose to provide blankets."

Earlier, U.S. Presidential National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien reminded that "Trump's administration was the first to send the military aid to Ukraine."

Though, he said he hoped that Russia and Ukraine will find a common language.

It was reported in October, that the United States started supplies of Javelin missile systems to Ukraine.