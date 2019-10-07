Zagoriy Foundation grants Teacher Prize award to a chemistry teacher from Chernihiv Oblast

Zagoriy Foundation presented the annual Teacher Prize award to Oleksandr Lysych, a school chemistry teacher from Chernotychi Village in the Sosnitsky District of Chernihiv Oblast.

Zagoriy Foundation Managing Director Yevgenia Mazurenko said that the award is giving UAH 100,000 personally to a teacher and providing the additional UAH 100,000 to a school where he works.

“Chemistry is a very close science for the Zagoriys family, as they own of the pharmaceutical company Darnitsa. Today Darnitsa develops the high technologies and European standards, that is why they have been searching for new talents,” Yevgenia Mazurenko said during the awards ceremony.

She also pointed out the modern days’ health care industry has been developing rapidly, it can be compared to the IT-industry. “The professionals in health care, chemistry, pharmaceuticals will change the world with their own hands. It is a pleasure for me to invite a man, who teaches the future authors of those changes, to this stage,” Mazurenko said.

Oleksandr Lysych said he wants to dole out the award money to the realization of the vacation school “for cool chemistry teachers” and talented students who study chemistry. The award winner plans to conduct the seminar either in Carpathians or Chernihiv woodlands, where his village is located.

Darnitsa Company co-founder Glib Zagoriy created the Zagoriy Foundation in 2015. The Foundation works in three main directions: charity culture, health care culture, art culture. Besides the Teacher Prize, the fund plans to conduct a wide range of events in support of chemistry science.

In particular – to organize the educational camps for talented teachers and students, and also to organize tours and internships in the pharmaceutical company Darnitsa.

Oleksandr Lysych comes from a family of teachers, he graduated from the Nizhyn Teachers Institute. His students have won the Ukrainian and international science competitions.