VP of EP delegation in Ukraine-EU Association Committee: It is dangerous for Ukraine when lawmakers vote like puppets

Vice-President of the European Parliament's delegation to the Ukraine-EU Association Committee and representative of the Group of the Greens from Germany Viola Von Cramon-Taubadel says that the situation is dangerous for Ukraine in which members of the Verkhovna Rada vote for the bills that they are not familiar with.

She said this in Brussels on Thursday after the first meeting of the EP delegation to the Ukraine-EU Association Committee, at which the MEP was elected vice-president.

Cramon-Taubadel noted that "it is in our interests that the new president does not continue to rip off the rights of parliamentarians and does not abolish kind of the pillar of the political democratic structure."

"The first weeks have shown that for Zelensky it is important to have efficiency, it is important to rush the reforms, but not to have proper parliamentarian procedure. This is really dangerous. If you let your parliamentarians vote in one night on 66 rough laws, they do not have a clue on what they are voting. They are not informed. And they are like puppets. And this is not in our interest after all, having revolution on the ballot boxes and then ending up with the completely abolished parliamentary system," she said.

According to the vice-president of the delegation, next week she intends to propose sending an open letter to members of the Verkhovna Rada, "where we especially point out that we see a lot of dangers."

"It is necessary to show to the Ukrainian politicians, especially those who are in the core team of Zelensky, that we won't accept this. This is dangerous for Ukraine in general. One thing is having fair and free elections and the other thing – afterwards work within the democratic structure. I just returned from Ukraine, so I know what the situation is, and we'll have to see how we can – in a very diplomatic and let's say committed way – put our proposals forward," the politician gave details.

Cramon-Taubadel expressed hope for "a good dialogue with the colleagues in the Verkhovna Rada," continuing the "very long-lasting and very-very successful cooperation," and empowering them to "fight for their own rights." "Because I see major conflicts with the President's Office. How are we going to solve this? This is of course in our interests to see that Ukraine has a successful path, the business and economic path, but that's not all," she said.

The vice-president also expressed confidence that it is the "crucial time" for Ukraine, and she would rather like to see the delegation of the European Parliament in the Association Committee as taking a stand. "Our advice is to be cautious, to have hearings (on proposed bills), to work like parliament should work, to have proper rights also for the opposition, to have a mature democratic procedure, as it is proposed all the time by the Venice Commission and others," she said.