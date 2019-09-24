Frontier VR Art Festival: how Ukrainian artists create virtual reality in cities

On September 20, the first festival in Ukraine, which combined art and augmented reality – Frontier VR Art Festival – started in Kyiv. It is supported by the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation. The project partner is Adamovskiy Foundation. Organizers: ART Optimists, Academy of Visual Arts Kharkiv (AVA), the Congress of Cultural Activists.

The key theme of the project is «New monuments» as the role of contemporary art in the city. A study of the interaction of the city with virtual and augmented reality.

With aid of VR head set each visitor can see how this or that sculpture could look on the streets of the familiar Kyiv. You can get acquainted with

virtual reality at the M17 Contemporary Art Center, which is a co-organizer of the event.

5 new sculptures specifically for Frontier were created by Vasil`Grublyak, Vitaliy Kokhan, Oleg Kapustyak, Vitaliy Protosenya and Petro Gronsky, who continue the research mission of the M17 Sculpture Project (the project was created for the development of three-dimensional art in Ukraine).

23 Ukrainian artists also joined the creation of the sculptures: Alina Kostikova, Artem Volokitin, Vartan Markaryan, Vitaliy Kokhan, Vlas Belov, Daryna Fes, Ivan Kabanenko, Illya Novgorodov, Konstyantyn Zorkin, Ksenia Hnylytska, Mykyta Kadan, Mykola Malyshko, Olexander Mamon, Oleksii Zolotariov, Oleksii Yalovega, Olena Pronkina, Pavlo Blinohvatov, Petro Gronsky, Roman Minin, Svitlana Zhitniay, Sergiy Nezhinsky, Diana Faksh and Kateryna Shiman.

The works demonstrate the interaction of art objects in a digital environment with urban space.

«The festival aims to unleash the potential of art in conjunction with new technologies», says project coordinator Kateryna Ray.

As the director of M17 Natalia Shpitkovskaya noticed: «By supporting a project like Frontier, we provide artists with the opportunity to master new tools for self-expression, and viewers – with a unique experience».

The festival was the first event of the Frontier project this year.

«New technologies give impetus to art. Like art gives impetus to technology. This is an interconnected process.More than 1500 peoplehave already attended the event. High public interest is the best confirmation of the relevance and importance of the event», says businessman and philanthropist AndreyAdamovskiy.

The purpose of Adamovskiy Foundation is to develop contemporary art in Ukraine. M17SculptureProject is consistently developing sculpture, installation, land art and media installation. The goal of the project is to show society and cities of Ukraine how, thanks to sculpture (and other types of three-dimensional art), it is possible to improve and transform the space around us, to make cities more attractive for tourists.



You can see the symbiosis of virtual reality and art until November 17 at M17Contemporary Art Center. Entrance –100 UAH.