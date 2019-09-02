Bogutskaya denied previously circulated information about the father of Ilya Kyva

People’s deputy of the fraction «Servant of the People»Liza Bogutskaya denied information about the alleged crimes of the father of the deputy «Opposition platform - For Life»Ilya Kyva and apologized for this publication as such, that defames the honor of the family and misleads the public. She wrote about this on her page on the social network Facebook.

«About 2 years ago I wrote an article about one Kyva, who was sentenced to death for murder in Soviet times. In that post I mentioned, that he is from Poltava, like Ilya, and is suitable for his fathers by age. I wrote that Ilya is Vladimirovich, and that uncle was called Vladimir. Since I did not directly call Ilya Kyva the son of that robber, but my hints sowed unpleasant conjectures»,she said.

At the same time, the people's deputy added: «I apologize to the family, especially the daughter of Ilya, who works in the police».

Liza Bogutskaya also admitted that the publication was offensive and not based on reliable information, as many people pointed out to her.

«I didn’t directly call the head of the Socialist Party, and in the comments to me, Poltava residents who are familiar with our Kiva, wrote that they were just namesakes... But the sediment remained. Even if there were confirmations about the relationship between the two Kiva, my hint, that Ilya must be the same, was vile and unjustifiably offensive», she emphasized.

Earlier, a number of media published with reference to the post of Bogutskaya on Facebook the information that allegedly the father of Ilya Kyva was a serial killer. The person, about whom she spoke, according to the author, was convicted and executed in 1985 in Tbilisi.

However, it is known, that the father of Ilya Kyva died in 1998 at the age of 46 as a result of a heart attack, the politician himself issued a death certificate issued by the Poltava authorities.