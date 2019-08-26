Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov will host program on Radio NV

Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov, who on August 22 announced termination of his work on Pryamiy TV Channel, will host a program on Radio NV, Radio Novoye Vremia (NV) has said, with reference to chief editor Valeriy Kalnysh.

"Kyseliov already hosted a program on Radio NV and it was a success. It will be in the format of an interview, not necessarily with politicians. There are many interesting interlocutors, who can be made to talk by someone with experience, which Kyseliov no doubt is. I am not ruling out that in time we will able to expand cooperation and launch not only an interview," Kalnysh said.

Kyseliov's program will be launched in the new season, which starts on September 2, Kalnysh said.

Kyseliov already hosted a program on Radio NV soon after the station's launch in March 2018.

He worked for Pryamiy since it started broadcasting in August 2017.