Facts

11:52 26.08.2019

Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov will host program on Radio NV

1 min read
Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov will host program on Radio NV

Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov, who on August 22 announced termination of his work on Pryamiy TV Channel, will host a program on Radio NV, Radio Novoye Vremia (NV) has said, with reference to chief editor Valeriy Kalnysh.

"Kyseliov already hosted a program on Radio NV and it was a success. It will be in the format of an interview, not necessarily with politicians. There are many interesting interlocutors, who can be made to talk by someone with experience, which Kyseliov no doubt is. I am not ruling out that in time we will able to expand cooperation and launch not only an interview," Kalnysh said.

Kyseliov's program will be launched in the new season, which starts on September 2, Kalnysh said.

Kyseliov already hosted a program on Radio NV soon after the station's launch in March 2018.

He worked for Pryamiy since it started broadcasting in August 2017.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

LATEST

Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Moskalkova returns to Moscow from Kyiv

Over 300,000 people cross demarcation line in Donbas over past week – Border Service

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD