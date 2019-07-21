Not a single shooting in Donbas since midnight – JFO HQ

Occupation forces have not carried out a single shooting on the positions of the joint forces in eastern Ukraine since midnight on Sunday.

"Attacks on the Joint Forces' positions have not been recorded since the beginning of the day," the Joint Forces Operation headquarters said on Facebook.

As reported, an agreement on a ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions from 00:01 on July 21 was reached at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on July 17.