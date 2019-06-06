Facts

EU pledges to further support Ukraine

 European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the EU will continue to support Ukraine.

"The High Representative congratulated President Zelensky on his election victory and underlined that the European Union continues to stand by Ukraine, supporting the country on its reform agenda and with respect to its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.

During their meeting in Brussels, Mogherini and Zelensky discussed possible ways to make progress in implementing the Minsk Agreements for Donbas.

"Federica Mogherini stressed that the European Union is ready to support the Minsk implementation with all available means. This can include the EU's help in support of President Zelensky's stated objective for an inclusive approach towards the Ukrainian citizens living in the non-government controlled areas in eastern Ukraine," according to the statement.

"High Representative Mogherini also confirmed the EU's socio-economic support to the Azov Sea region," the EU spokesperson said.

"The European Union continues to expect that Russia will immediately release the 24 detained Ukrainian servicemen and return to Ukraine's custody the three vessels," the spokesperson said.

The sides also discussed the need to continue reforms in Ukraine.

"They look forward to continue the discussions and common work at the next EU-Ukraine Summit which will take place on 8 July in Kyiv," the spokesperson said.

