Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine at the events on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership on May 13-14 should demonstrate the consistency of its foreign policy and convey to European partners the importance of maintaining continuity in the policy regarding Kyiv, Ukraine's representative to the European Union Ambassador Mykola Tochitskyi has said.

"On May 13, the President of the European Council gathers the heads of state and government of the six participating countries [Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Armenia] for a working dinner. The Eastern Partnership's "fathers" Radoslaw Sikorski and Carl Bildt are also invited. A meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs will be held in the afternoon on May 13. The Ukrainian side will be represented by Pavlo Klimkin. And the next day, a high-level conference will take place with the participation of the heads of state and government," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question how the EU plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.

In addition, according to him, a number of bilateral meetings of the president of Ukraine with the leaders of the institutions of the European Union and some EU member states are scheduled.

"I believe that from our side we need to use this forum in order to demonstrate the consistency of Ukraine's foreign policy, and this is the course towards integration into the European Union," said Tochytskyi.

The diplomat stressed that at the events of May 13-14, Ukraine should convey to European partners the importance of maintaining continuity in the policy regarding Kyiv when changing the composition of the European Commission and the European Diplomatic Service in November.