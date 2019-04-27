Facts

17:06 27.04.2019

Electronic bracelet put on ex-MP Kriuchkov, suspected of causing damage exceeding UAH 346 mln

The former Ukrainian MP, head of Energomerezha Dmytro Kriuchkov, suspected of causing damage to the state for more than UAH 346 million, who was released on bail by a court decision, will wear an electronic bracelet, National Police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"An electronic bracelet has been put on Kriuchkov," the spokesperson said.

As reported, investigative journalists of the TV program Schemes: Corruption in Details - RFERL argued that ex-deputy Kriuchkov, through the company Energomerezha, led by him, in 2015 organized schemes for withdrawing funds from state energy supplying companies (regional power companies) in the interests of, in particular, businessmen Ihor and Hryhoriy Surkises, as well as a people's deputy from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, Ihor Kononenko.

