18:44 04.03.2019

Poroshenko spends over UAH 1.2 bln on philanthropy in five years, incl. UAH 550 mln on army – Oleh Medvedev

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has spent more than UAH 1.2 billion on philanthropy over the last five years.

"During the last five years, Poroshenko and structures, of which he is a beneficiary, has spent around UAH 1.2 billion, of which UAH 550 million has gone to the military," spokesman for Poroshenko's presidential campaign Oleh Medvedev said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Medvedev said Poroshenko had spent his own money on helping to restore Kyiv's air-defense systems, and transferred his own funds for sniper rifles for air-assault troops.

"In 2017, about a hundred sniper rifles were purchases for the special operation forces," Medvedev said.

