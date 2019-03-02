Poroshenko promises Ukrainians better life every month during five years

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko promises every citizen of the country a monthly improvement of life over the next five years.

"Over the next five years, every citizen of Ukraine will feel on his own pocket not only economic growth, but an increase in his financial capabilities. Each of us, starting this year, will feel that every Ukrainian's life is changing for the better every month," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council of Odesa region.

The head of state noted that three or four years ago he could not promise this, since the country's economy "was hit hard by the war, due to which Ukraine lost almost a quarter of its industrial potential."