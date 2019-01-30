Facts

Ukrainians most of all trust ordinary people, volunteers, churches and Armed Forces - opinion poll

Ukrainian citizens most of all trust people living nearby (68%), volunteers (63%), church (51%), and the Ukrainian Armed Forces (51%), according to the results of an opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

According to the findings of the opinion poll, which has been carried out between November 30 and December 14, 2018, the lowest number of Ukrainians believes in the Ukrainian government (11%) and the Verkhovna Rada (8%).

"The pro-European opposition (Batkivschyna, Samopomich and others) has a better balance of trust and distrust (24% trust them and 47% distrust them) than the opposition to the former authorities (the Opposition Bloc, the Opposition Platform - For Life), as 16% believe in them and 58% do not believe in them, but both balances are negative," according to sociologists.

Besides, the level of trust to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stands at 16%. At the same time, according to the poll results in regions, the Ukrainian president is mostly trusted in the central region (19%), while he is the least trusted in the eastern one (12%).

Meanwhile, according to the opinion poll, the level of confidence in the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not change much and now amounts to 51% against 2017. According to the findings of the opinion poll in regions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are mostly trusted in the western region (62%), and they are the least trusted in the eastern region (28%).

The church is still among the leading factors of Ukrainians' trust over all the years of monitoring.

"However, the level of confidence dropped 6% (from 57% to 51%) last year. The highest number of those who believe in the church most of all was revealed in western regions (69%), while the lowest number [of such respondents] in central regions (42%)," the statement reads.

A total of 31% of Ukrainians trust domestic media, while 29% the Ukrainian National Police, and 21% the Ukrainian Security Service.

The opinion poll was conducted by a method of individual interviews among 2,034 respondents, who live in 110 Ukrainian populated localities. The statistical margin of error does not exceed 3.3% for figures close to 50%, and 2.8% for figures close to 25%, 2.0% for figures close to 10%, and 1.4% for figures approaching 5%.

