18:40 07.12.2018

Ukrkosmos views NABU deal on Lybid project within protecting Ukraine's interests in dispute with Canada's MDA

Ukrkosmos is considering the investigation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) within the Lybid project in one context with the protection of Ukraine's interests in proceedings to settle the dispute with the project's general contractor, Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates (MDA), started in London arbitration in 2018.

Director General of Ukrkosmos state enterprise Ivan Nazaruk told Interfax-Ukraine Ukrkosmos has been cooperating with the investigators for more than two years.

"We have been cooperating with the NABU for more than two years. Earlier the documents were seized at the state enterprise, our employees are testifying," he said.

"We are striving to provide the investigators with all possible assistance, given that this is a serious matter that overlaps with even more serious: protecting the interests of Ukraine within the London arbitration started early this year on the dispute with the general contractor of the project, Canada's MDA, which announced unilateral withdrawal from the project in the autumn of 2017. We want to return about $300 million allocated from the budget for the project and received by Canadians to fulfill contractual obligations to create and launch our first Ukrainian satellite into orbit," Nazaruk stressed.

The Ukrkosmos head said today the Ukrainian party has already paid the arbitration fee and hired lawyers. The interests of Ukraine in court will be represented by a Canadian law firm with a serious professional reputation, as well as a Ukrainian company, he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
