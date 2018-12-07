Science Academy publishing 82% of scientific papers in Ukrainian — Poroshenko

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has stressed that the share of the use of the Ukrainian language in the media, science, and education has grown in the past few years.

"After the Revolution of Dignity, there has been a dynamic promotion of our state Ukrainian language in education and in public life. It can be heard more and more on the radio and television. The number of books published in Ukrainian has been growing," Poroshenko said at a meeting in Kyiv on December 7 with scientists of the National Science Academy of Ukraine that was dedicated to its 100th anniversary.

According to the president, some 82% of scientific papers by the Science Academy's members have been published in Ukrainian. "Compared to 2013, this number has grown by 13%," Poroshenko said. At the same time, he said the remaining part of the scientific papers have been published in English and other languages of the European Union.