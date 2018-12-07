United States to remain Ukraine's strong partner in strengthening Ukraine’s military

Ukraine may count on the United States to remain its partner in strengthening its Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has quoted United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper as saying.

