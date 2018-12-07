Facts

15:39 07.12.2018

United States to remain Ukraine's strong partner in strengthening Ukraine’s military

Ukraine may count on the United States to remain its partner in strengthening its Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has quoted United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper as saying.

"U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper: 'You can count on the United States to remain your strong partner in strengthening Ukraine’s military to defend Ukrainian democracy,'" the U.S. Embassy said in a tweet on its Twitter account on December 7.

