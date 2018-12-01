Facts

11:51 01.12.2018

Poroshenko on anniversary of All-Ukrainian referendum on independence: Ukrainians have to defend their freedom today

1 min read
Poroshenko on anniversary of All-Ukrainian referendum on independence: Ukrainians have to defend their freedom today

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Ukrainians on the anniversary of the All-Ukrainian referendum on the independence of Ukraine.

"December 1, 1991 is one of the central milestones of the modern history of the independent Ukrainian state. Tens of millions of Ukrainians, behind whom generations of fighters for the will and freedom of the motherland stood, then said their convincing "yes" at the All-Ukrainian referendum," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, the president noted that Ukrainians have to defend their freedom even today, when "the aggressor is trying to break our independence."

"I know we will survive and we will definitely win, because truth is on our side," he wrote.

Tags: #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

Martial law extends capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces, entire security sector - Poroshenko

Unification Council could be held in mid-Dec - Poroshenko

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

Poroshenko hoping NATO will deploy ships to Sea of Azov due to Russia's aggression

Poroshenko congratulates Zurabishvili on being elected president of Georgia

Poroshenko agrees with Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian issue at G20 summit

Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Poroshenko authorizes introduction of martial law in Ukraine

NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

LATEST

Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait to be discussed at ministerial meetings of NATO, OSCE, and EU Council

Roof of new sports complex in Vyshneve collapses due to snowfall

Moscow gives no official information about captured Ukrainian sailors to Kyiv

EU ready soon to introduce sanctions against organizers of illegal elections in ORDLO

Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Klimkin: Russian ships could be banned from entering some ports due to aggression in Kerch Strait

Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

Occupation forces open fire on positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces six times over past 24 hours

Klimkin hopes Hungary will support EU and NATO assistance to Ukraine due to new act of Russian aggression

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD