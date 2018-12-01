Poroshenko on anniversary of All-Ukrainian referendum on independence: Ukrainians have to defend their freedom today

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Ukrainians on the anniversary of the All-Ukrainian referendum on the independence of Ukraine.

"December 1, 1991 is one of the central milestones of the modern history of the independent Ukrainian state. Tens of millions of Ukrainians, behind whom generations of fighters for the will and freedom of the motherland stood, then said their convincing "yes" at the All-Ukrainian referendum," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, the president noted that Ukrainians have to defend their freedom even today, when "the aggressor is trying to break our independence."

"I know we will survive and we will definitely win, because truth is on our side," he wrote.