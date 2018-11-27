Ukraine under threat of full-scale war with Russia, so it was decided to declare martial law

The need to introduce martial law in Ukraine is caused by the threat of a full-scale war with the Russian Federation, as evidenced by the increase in Russia's military contingent near the Ukrainian border, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Don't think that it is fun. Ukraine is under the threat of a full-scale war with the Russian Federation," the president said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels on Tuesday.