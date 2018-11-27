Delhi expects expanding military and technical cooperation with Kyiv in new conditions - Indian ambassador

Delhi is satisfied with the current level of bilateral military and technical cooperation with Kyiv, expecting its further development, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy has stated.

"We are pleased with the current level of cooperation and will develop it," the head of the Indian diplomatic mission said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

The diplomat noted a significant factor for the development of bilateral military-technical cooperation is, first of all, a "rather attractive" price and quality of Ukrainian defense products.

"This is a mutually beneficial cooperation. We hope that this cooperation will only grow," the official said.

Evaluating, at the request of the agency, the impact on India's defense market of sanctions imposed by the United States on the Russian Federation and buyers of Russian weapons under the CAATSA law, the Indian diplomat said "India must accept global processes in progress."

He said the Indian side has enough experience to work out a policy that meets the interests of the development of the national defense industry in the context of the current global transformations.

"Fortunately, we have enough experience to accept all of these factors and develop policies to ensure a sufficient level of functioning of our defense sector," he said.