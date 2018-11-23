Facts

Final EU conference on developing potential for integrated management of Eastern Partnership program held

At the main office of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency in Warsaw (Poland) the final conference of the four-year project on capacity-building of integrated border management has been held within the framework of European Union's Eastern Partnership Initiative, the press service of Ukraine's State Border Service has said.

"This project was aimed at strengthening border security in the region by improving interagency cooperation, bilateral and international cooperation among the Eastern Partnership countries (Republic of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine). The project was implemented by FRONTEX in cooperation with the World Customs Organization, the International Organization for Migration and the International Center for the Development of Migration Policy," the press service said.

From 2014-2018, within the framework of the project, representatives of the State Border Service took part in more than 40 events, such as seminars, workshops, coordination meetings. The main areas of their work focused on integrated border management, combating human trafficking, the identification of forged documents, risk analysis, fundamental rights, combating corruption and inter-agency cooperation.

A number of printed materials were also developed and printed for Ukraine's Border Service—information booklets and quarterly journals, manuals and guidelines for the Universal Integrated Risk Assessment Model, textbooks on countering human smuggling at airports (Vega-kids and Vega-counter-smuggling), and the like.

"We reached a common vision regarding the desirability of further developing integrated border management in the Eastern Partnership countries and discussed possible forms of further support for the European Union in this direction," the report says. A final conference of the four-year project on capacity-building of integrated border management was held within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Initiative of the European Union," the press service said.

Interfax-Ukraine
