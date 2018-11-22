Experts: Cigarette smoking declines among Ukrainians

Popularity of cigarette smoking among Ukrainians is declining given the global trend of harm reduction and responsible attitude to own health and wellbeing, market experts believe.

“An important factor has been the emergence of alternatives to conventional cigarettes. Just recently two large multinationals launched tobacco heating devices; while the e-liquid market is supplied by tens if not hundreds of small manufacturers and importers”, notes Valery Vorotin, PhD, and expert of the Legislation Institute of the Verkhovna Rada – (Ukrainian Parliament).

Experts believe the new technologies allow significant reduction in exposure to harmful and potentially harmful components for users.

Michalis Alexandrakis – Director General of Philip Morris Ukraine stated: “The new generation of devices deliver significant improvement and innovation and mark another step toward convincing all men and women who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch to smoke-free alternatives”.

Alexandrakis noted that almost 6 million users in 43 countries chose the contemporary heating devices, and Ukraine is also witnessing a growing demand trend.

Results of the Strazhesko Cardiology Research Center point that switching to “electronic nicotine delivery systems” [such as electronic cigarettes and tobacco heating devices] improve functions of blood circulation, heart and lung systems.

As reported earlier, IPSOS study shows that 93% of respondents in Ukraine believe that consumer goods companies have an obligation to continuously develop and apply innovations for the benefit of public health.

Philip Morris’ Alexandrakis highlighted priority of Ukraine as a production hub for conventional cigarettes as well as commercialization of the alternative products.

Philip Morris International entered the Ukrainian market in 1994.

Total investment towards establishing a contemporary production and logistics hub in Dokuchaevske (Kharkiv region) is US$ 348 million.

40% of the products were exported to Albania, Armenia, Bakhrein, Georgia, Quatar, Kuweit, Moldova, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Japan. Tobacco cut filler is exported to Egypt.

Shipments of conventional cigarettes in 2017 for the internal market reached 19.4 billion units.