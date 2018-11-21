Govt assesses effect from legalization of cars with foreign license plates at UAH 1 bln

The effect from the legalization of cars with foreign license plates in 2019 is estimated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at UAH 1 billion.

The information is outlined in the bill on the national budget of Ukraine for 2019 reviewed for the second reading and posted on the parliament's website on Tuesday.

According to an explanatory note to the bill, which was also posted on the website, the funds will be sent to financing pensions and cover the deficit of the Pension Fund of Ukraine via the special fund of the budget.

The government assessed the effect from cutting the threshold for duty free postal and express mail for individuals at UAH 300 million in 2019.

In general, bill No. 9260 increasing some excise duties and the threshold for duty free parcels passed by the Verkhovna Rada would allow attracting an additional UAH 5.2 billion to the budget, according to the explanatory note.