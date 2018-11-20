Opposition Bloc faction kicks out Boiko, Lyovochkin

The Opposition Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada has stripped MPs Yuriy Boiko and Serhiy Lyovochin of its membership, the faction's co-chairman Oleksandr Vilkul has said.

"I would like to inform you that half an hour ago a meeting of the Opposition Bloc faction ended, during which Yuriy Boiko and Serhiy Lyovochkin were stripped of their membership of the faction," Vilkul announced at the morning plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on November 20.