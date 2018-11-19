Creation of ECA requires additional UAH 112,000 financing from national budget – MP Dovbenko

First Deputy Head of the parliamentary committee for financial policy and bank operations Mykhailo Dovbenko has called on lawmakers to back bill No. 8114, foreseeing an increase in financing of the creation of the Export Credit Agency (ECA) from the national budget.

"This bill is important for the creation of the ECA. This year we provided UAH 200 million [for the creation of ECA], but unfortunately we cannot spend them. Only UAH 112,000 is lacking to register various legal organization procedures," he said at a meeting of heads of parliamentary factions and groups in Kyiv on Monday.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv also said that the bill should be adopted.