EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss concerns about Ukraine situation

The European Union Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Brussels on Monday to assess the situation surrounding Ukraine, a high-ranking EU official said.

During Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin's visit on Thursday, EU representatives shared their concerns with him about Ukraine and the Sea of Azov, the official told journalists on condition of anonymity in Brussels on Friday.

In listing the issues that the EU is concerned about in the context of Ukraine, the official mentioned the recent elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), which the EU did not recognize, the construction of the Crimean Bridge without Ukraine's consent and its consequences for Ukrainian and European sea transportation, and the situation surrounding the illegal annexation of Crimea as a whole.

The EU official cited earlier statements by High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and a European Parliament resolution.

Asked whether new EU sanctions on Russia could be discussed in the context of the events in eastern Ukraine, the official said that, while he was unaware whether such a discussion could take place, the EU is concerned about the situation as such.

He said the meeting's agenda does not include sanctions.

Asked to comment on the navigation after the construction of the Crimean Bridge, the official said that, based on the EU's information, the new ship inspection procedures applied by Russia take an unwarrantedly long time and cause delays that lead to economic losses, while Russian representatives give different information. He said the parties agreed to remain in touch on the matter.