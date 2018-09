The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Tuesday announced an auction to sell foreign currency worth up to $ 100 million, the NBU said on the website.

Banks can apply for participation in the auction before 12:30.

NBU weakened the official exchange rate of the national currency against the dollar on September 4 to the level of UAH 28.378299 per U.S. dollar compared to UAH 28.246117 per U.S. dollar a day earlier.