Poroshenko, Macron agree on further contacts in Normandy format in phone talk

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in a phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on further contacts in the Normandy format (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) for ensuring the implementation of Minsk agreements to settle the situation in Donbas.

The press service of the Ukrainian president reported on Saturday that Poroshenko and Macron discussed the situation with security in Donbas and the necessity of the introduction of the UN peacekeeping mission in this area.

"The dialog partners welcomed the restoration of meetings in the Normandy format at the level of foreign ministers and agreed on further contacts in the this form for ensuring the implementation of Minsk agreements," the press service said.

Poroshenko urged to increase pressure on Russia for the quick release of all Ukrainian political prisoners, including Oleh Sentsov, Roman Suschenko and Volodymyr Balukh.

The sides also discussed the preparation for the Ukraine-EU and Ukraine-NATO summits to take place in July in Brussels.

Heads of Ukraine and France also expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral economic relations.

The French president congratulated Poroshenko on the progress in reforms, especially with the adoption of the law on High Anti-Corruption Court.

Poroshenko invited Macron to visit Ukraine.