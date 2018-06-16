Facts

17:01 16.06.2018

Poroshenko, Macron agree on further contacts in Normandy format in phone talk

1 min read
Poroshenko, Macron agree on further contacts in Normandy format in phone talk

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in a phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on further contacts in the Normandy format (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) for ensuring the implementation of Minsk agreements to settle the situation in Donbas.

The press service of the Ukrainian president reported on Saturday that Poroshenko and Macron discussed the situation with security in Donbas and the necessity of the introduction of the UN peacekeeping mission in this area.

"The dialog partners welcomed the restoration of meetings in the Normandy format at the level of foreign ministers and agreed on further contacts in the this form for ensuring the implementation of Minsk agreements," the press service said.

Poroshenko urged to increase pressure on Russia for the quick release of all Ukrainian political prisoners, including Oleh Sentsov, Roman Suschenko and Volodymyr Balukh.

The sides also discussed the preparation for the Ukraine-EU and Ukraine-NATO summits to take place in July in Brussels.

Heads of Ukraine and France also expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral economic relations.

The French president congratulated Poroshenko on the progress in reforms, especially with the adoption of the law on High Anti-Corruption Court.

Poroshenko invited Macron to visit Ukraine.

Tags: #macron #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, Macron agree on further contacts in Normandy format in phone talk

Poroshenko signs law on diplomatic service

Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to service due to NATO standards in military medicine - Poroshenko

Poroshenko presents award to Donetsk Regional Governor Zhebrivsky

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on measures to test arms, military equipment in Ukraine

Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

Poroshenko announces unprecedented support for establishment of Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainians

LATEST

Ombudsman Denisova not permitted to meet Karpiuk kept in prison in Russia on Saturday

Kremlin prepares fate of "Ukrainian Chechnya" for Donbas - expert

Process of visiting Ukrainians kept in Russian prisons being delayed - Denisova

Denisova plans to visit Karpiuk in prison in Russia on Saturday

U.S. Congress mulling increase of assistance to Ukraine in 2019 – embassy

Russian-led forces mount 36 attacks on Ukraine army in Donbas in past day

Ukrainian court authorizes taking biological samples from journalist Vyshynsky

Moskalkova to meet with Ukrainian colleague Denisova in Moscow on June 18, sends invitation to her

Sefcovic to speak in Brussels on June 22 on electricity sector reform in Ukraine

SBU as part of Babchenko case detains head of another group plotting terrorist attacks in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD