Facts

17:28 15.06.2018

School teacher stops bus carrying children after driver dies of heart attack

1 min read

A driver of a Mercedes bus carrying children in Kyiv died from a heart attack, according to Vlad Antonov of the website dtp.kiev.ua, who said a teacher was able to bring the vehicle to a standstill.

"On June 15, in Kyiv, near the Pivdenny train station, the driver of a Mercedes passenger bus died behind the wheel at approximately 06.20 […] There were 25 passengers in the bus at the time. There were all students of a language school en route to another school. Their teacher managed to take control of the bus and bring it to a halt. None of the children suffered," Antonov said on his Facebook page on Friday.

Information in Antonov's post was corroborated by Kyiv's Patrol Police via the Kyiv-based Ukrainska Pravda e-zine.

