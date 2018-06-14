Facts

Number of Donbas civilian casualties down year on year - OSCE rep

The number of victims among civilians as a result of the conflict in eastern Ukraine has decreased by half, Martin Sajdik, the OSCE's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), said.

The number of casualties among civilians so far this year is significantly lower than it was at this time last year, Sajdik told reporters following a TCG meeting in Minsk on Wednesday.

The total number of casualties has decreased by 55% and the number of people killed by 37%, he said.

But the loss of even one human life is too much, and unfortunately, the number of casualties among children is higher than it was last year by one, Sajdik said.

Interfax-Ukraine
