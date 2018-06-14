Facts

Ukrainian TCG members explain Poroshenko's remark about Minsk format - Sajdik

Ukrainian members in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas settlement have explained President Petro Poroshenko's remark that the Minsk format does not exist, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Envoy to the TCG Martin Sajdik said.

This was discussed at the TCG talks, and the Ukrainian side explained how it understood the statement, Sajdik told reporters.

On June 8, in reply to a question from a student at the T. Shevchenko Kyiv National University as to whether direct talks with envoys from the self-proclaimed republics or a new format of international talks with their involvement are possible, Poroshenko said, "Which format is attended by Leonid Kuchma? Can you say which? [...] So, I want to say to you: there is no 'Minsk format' of talks. And Kuchma is not attending the 'Minsk format' of talks. There is only one format, Normandy."

Ukrainian envoy Leonid Kuchma attends the TCG meetings, and he is an important participant, Sajdik said.

Sajdik also said he was satisfied with the repair of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The issue of disengaging forces and hardware in certain areas was also considered, he said. The economic subgroup discussed further steps to restore and improve mobile communications in certain districts in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Sajdik said.

The humanitarian subgroup discussed prisoner swaps and efforts to search for missing people, and the political subgroup discussed the Steinmeier formula, he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
