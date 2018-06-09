Facts

Money bail for suspects in complex corruption crimes must be abolished – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stands for the cancellation of the money bail in the event of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in large-scale corruption crimes.

"On the most complex corruption crimes, I am absolutely convinced: the money bail should be canceled," Poroshenko said during a meeting with students of the Law Faculty of the Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko on Friday.

