More than UAH 5 billion has been added to education and science funding in the draft 2027 state budget ahead of its second reading, Serhiy Babak, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine's Committee on Education, Science and Innovation (Servant of the People faction), said.

As Babak wrote on Telegram, the government-prepared draft budget for the second reading includes the following additional allocations for education and science compared with the first reading: UAH 2 billion for a pilot project to reform the teachers' pay system (schools will be able to voluntarily switch to a different pay model); UAH 1.3 billion for strengthening educational institutions' buildings; UAH 1 billion for establishing a network of excellence campuses based at universities; and UAH 970.7 million for research institutions of the National Academy of Sciences.

Programs for universities' energy independence (UAH 500 million) and the construction/reconstruction of dormitories and boarding facilities (UAH 400 million) are also provided for from the special fund.

As previously noted by Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the parliamentary Budget Committee, the remaining education subvention funds from 2026 will be allocated by the government, including UAH 500 million for ensuring energy independence at vocational pre-higher and higher education institutions, UAH 400 million for dormitories and boarding facilities at residential schools, with the remainder earmarked for education's operational needs.

As reported, the initial version of the 2027 state budget draft envisaged increasing funding for the Ministry of Education and Science by UAH 49.3 billion, or 18.2%, compared with 2026. In particular, UAH 319.3 billion was earmarked for funding the ministry's programs.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation had proposed increasing funding for the Ministry of Education and Science by UAH 22.5 billion in the 2027 state budget draft.

On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada passed government bill No. 16000, "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027," in the first reading, with a deficit of nearly UAH 1.7 trillion.

On November 27, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and will submit to parliament the 2027 state budget draft revised for the second reading, in which state investment, particularly in education, science, culture and sports, was increased by nearly UAH 7 billion.