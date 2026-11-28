Two Ukrainian citizens suspected of espionage who were released from custody two weeks ago have been detained in Vienna, ORF reported.

"The Vienna Prosecutor's Office confirmed that both suspects, who are employees of Ukraine's military intelligence, are again in custody. However, as the case is classified, no further information could officially be obtained," the report said.

According to the outlet, citing sources, the reason for the re-arrest may have been an analysis of information storage devices seized from the suspects, including mobile phones and computers. They allegedly contained evidence that the two men had planned to carry out illegal intelligence operations in the United Kingdom, namely, the abduction of individuals whom they would like to see stand trial in Ukraine.

The initial detention of the two military intelligence agents also caused a stir because investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach and his cameraman were subsequently detained in Vienna as well. The cameraman, who sustained injuries during the detention, was suspected, and is still suspected, of cooperating with intelligence officers.

As reported, Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative reporting department at Ukrainska Pravda, and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko were detained in Vienna on Thursday, October 8, while carrying out a journalistic assignment. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and the Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna promptly intervened to resolve the situation, demanding official explanations from the Austrian side regarding the incident. Tkach was released from custody on Friday, and his colleague was released later, after receiving medical care and undergoing investigative procedures.

It later became known that the arrest warrant for Tkach and his cameraman had been issued as part of an investigation into two other Ukrainian citizens detained on suspicion of espionage.