Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed work priorities for the FREYJA anti-ballistic program with Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa, as well as related agreements with manufacturers in Europe.

"We are moving forward with the program and bringing closer the creation of a truly effective anti-ballistic system," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Saturday after the meeting.

He also said that they discussed certain personnel matters in the military. "We will make the appointments together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the president announced.

Zelenskyy said that Palisa reported on the situation on the front line and in the army ranks, as well as the current needs. "We are preparing to continue the pickup truck procurement program next year – the quantities and funding. It is important to keep helping meet this need," the president said.