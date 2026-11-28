Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, during which the two sides discussed ways to hold the aggressor state accountable for the crimes it has committed.

"Thank you for this visit on the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors – horrific crimes against Ukrainians for which Russia has never been brought to justice. And today, we see that when an aggressor gets away with such crimes, it only encourages them to commit new ones. That is why it is so important that justice for this war, which Russia unleashed and does not want to end, must be served. We discussed decisions that can help make this happen," Zelensky wrote the social network X on Saturday, following the meeting.

In particular, this week Ukraine ratified the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Management Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which lays the groundwork for the practical launch of the Tribunal and ensures its operation. "We count on as many of our partners as possible joining it as well," the head of state wrote.

Zelenskyy also said that they also addressed progress in establishing an International Compensation Mechanism and ways to fund the future compensation fund, primarily at Russia's expense.

"Berset spoke about the Council of Europe's new Action Plan for Ukraine, which includes, in particular, support for our veterans, women, and children, as well as assistance with Ukraine's reconstruction. We appreciate this attention to our people," the Ukrainian president added.