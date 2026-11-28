Air defense forces shot down 141 of 162 Russian attack drones overnight into Saturday, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 141 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (54 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types," the statement said.

The enemy launched 162 Shahed-type attack drones (74 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones from 6:00 p.m. on November 27. They were launched from the areas of Oryol, Millerovo and Kursk in Russia, occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyiske in Crimea.

Hits were recorded at 13 locations, and debris fell at seven locations. The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.