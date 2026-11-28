The High Criminal Court of Croatia, at a hearing on Monday, November 23, upheld an appeal filed by the defense of Ukrainian national Volodymyr Zhuravlev, who is suspected by German law enforcement authorities of involvement in the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

According to a statement posted on Facebook on Friday by the law firm Katerynchuk, Moor & Partners, which represents the Ukrainian, the High Criminal Court overturned the Sept. 18, 2026, ruling by a court in the Croatian city of Pula ordering Zhuravlev's extradition to Germany and remanded the case for reconsideration.

"The appellate court found the conclusions of the court of first instance to be premature and ordered it to obtain additional clarifications from the German judicial authorities regarding the relationship between the two European arrest warrants, the legal classification of the offenses and the scope of the criminal prosecution. The court also emphasized the need to ensure the individual's rights, legal certainty and fairness of the extradition procedure," the statement said.

The law firm described the ruling as "an important procedural result of the Zhuravlev defense team's work," but noted that the question of his extradition to Germany remains unresolved.

As reported, Zhuravlev was detained in Croatia on August 19 at the request of the German prosecutor's office and charged with jointly committing an explosion, unconstitutional sabotage and destruction of structures. According to the German investigation, he was one of the divers who planted explosives on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea in 2022. Following extradition from Croatia, Zhuravlev is to be brought before the Federal Court of Germany. His lawyers said in early September that the extradition hearing had been postponed because the German side had updated the European arrest warrant and added a new legal classification – "war crime."

This was the third attempt by German investigators to arrest him. In 2024, German authorities sought to arrest Zhuravlev in Poland, but he managed to leave for Ukraine.

On September 24, a court in Pula ruled to extradite Zhuravlev to Germany, but on Sept. 29 it became known that he had filed an asylum application with Croatian authorities, arguing that he would not receive a fair trial in Germany. At the same time, according to his lawyer, Mykola Katerynchuk, the application itself does not halt the extradition procedure.