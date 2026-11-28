Rescue operations at the site of a Russian strike on an enterprise in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, were completed after midnight, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Head Viacheslav Chaus said.

"This attack claimed the lives of seven people. My sincere condolences to their families. Another seven people were injured," Chaus wrote on Telegram.

He added that rescuers had worked throughout the day and night, although operations had to be suspended due to the threat of follow-up strikes.

The enemy also attacked Chernihiv with drones.

"Russian strikes claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, despite doctors' efforts to save him. My condolences to his family. Three people were injured, all are receiving outpatient treatment. One of the city's enterprises was hit. Firefighters extinguished the fire there," the regional administration head said.

An agricultural enterprise in Semenivka and a forestry facility in Koriukivka were also attacked.

As reported, the strike on the enterprise in Nizhyn was carried out in the first half of the day on Friday, November 27. Earlier reports said two people had been killed and four injured.