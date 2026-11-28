Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko said on Holodomor Remembrance Day that Russia continues to use hunger as a weapon, citing the situation in Oleshky, Kherson region.

"Oleshky bears the same hallmarks as what happened 93 years ago. That is why remembering the Holodomor matters. An empire that has neither acknowledged its crime nor been held accountable for it concludes that it can get away with repeating it. And it does so again and again," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

According to Poroshenko, no food supplies reached Oleshky for months, residents were under constant shelling, and the roads out of the city were mined. He said residents could only be evacuated after lengthy negotiations and under international pressure.

He recalled that in 1933 the Soviet authorities confiscated grain from Ukrainians, cut off villages that failed to meet grain procurement quotas, and barred residents from leaving.

Poroshenko called on the international community to recognize the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people and establish a tribunal to prosecute crimes Russia is committing against Ukraine. He also urged people to light candles in memory of the victims of the Holodomor.