For the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine to begin its work, six more ratifications are still required, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated.

"The Tribunal needs six plus ratifications to launch, and the Claims Commission needs thirteen more. I urge all partners to complete their procedures quickly so that next year becomes the year of justice," he wrote on the social network X following a meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset in Kyiv.

Sybiha said that this week, the Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine joining the Special Tribunal's Management Committee, and 39 states and organisations are ready to take part.

The sides also discussed the Council of Europe's new four-year Action Plan for Ukraine, worth around EUR 70 million.

On Saturday, Berset will take part in events commemorating the victims of the Holodomor.

As reported, Berset arrived in Kyiv on Friday morning for a two-day visit.