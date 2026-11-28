The Bundestag on November 27 approved Germany's federal budget for 2027, which foresees the allocation of nearly EUR 12 billion to support Ukraine, DW reported.

The funds are earmarked under a separate budget line titled "Strengthening the capacities of states attacked in violation of international law in the areas of security, defense and stabilization." Spending under this item will total EUR 11.612 billion in 2027, compared with EUR 11.547 billion in 2026.

Defense spending is expected to rise to nearly EUR 140 billion, the highest level since the end of the Cold War. Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) lawmaker Andreas Schwarz attributed the increase to Russia's war against Ukraine, hybrid threats and the overall global situation.

The budget as a whole provides for spending of EUR 555.9 billion, approximately 6% more than this year. New borrowing, including funds from two special funds, will exceed EUR 210 billion. Germany borrowed more only in 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic.