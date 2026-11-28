Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the Italian government had not misled parliament or the media regarding Ukrainian attacks in Benghazi, and that Zelenskyy's "apology" confirmed this.

"The government has never lied, either before parliament or in its communications with the media regarding Ukrainian attacks in Benghazi. Zelenskyy's apology makes everything perfectly clear," he wrote on X.

According to Tajani, the accusations leveled against the government and against him personally are now "backfiring on those who made them so clumsily." He said that there should be no divisions in Italy over foreign policy issues.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday, said that the Ukrainian military operation to destroy Russian military vessels off the coast of Libya had been carried out without coordination with European partners. He added that the Ukrainian side was ready to establish a regular exchange of relevant information with Italy.

On the night of November 22, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Defense Forces, conducted a special operation near the Libyan port of Benghazi, striking two Russian vessels with two groups of naval drones (a total of seven unmanned boats launched from a "mothership"). According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Russian Black Sea Fleet's multipurpose corvette Mercury (Project 20380) was sunk along with a Ka-27 deck helicopter aboard, while the cargo ship MV Angara was also hit. The Russians had used the vessel for military logistics as part of the so-called "Syrian Express" and "Libyan Express."

On November 23, Zelenskyy confirmed the operation and called it "fully legitimate." The president said that the destroyed corvette was one of the newest vessels in the Russian fleet, while the cargo ship was carrying weapons, and warned that Ukrainian naval operations against enemy targets would continue.

In response, Libya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Unity in Tripoli issued a statement condemning the attack near Benghazi and calling on Kyiv to officially explain the nature and scope of the actions. The ministry emphasized the "unacceptability" of any foreign military operations on Libyan territory or in its territorial waters and said that the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war does not give either side the right to bring hostilities into the region. In addition, Libyan Presidential Council member Musa al-Koni called the incident a violation of sovereignty, threatened to appeal to the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice, and also called for Ukraine's leadership to be added to the list of individuals involved in terrorism.

In response, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that Russian warships and weapons carriers that regularly arrive in Libya pose a threat to the country, and that questions regarding incidents in ports should be directed to Russia, which uses civilian infrastructure in third countries for military purposes and puts them at risk. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy said that Ukraine has every right to strike the aggressor's legitimate military targets.

Italy expressed concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya.