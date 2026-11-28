Russian forces struck 25 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours, injuring 23 people, including children, Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, men aged 53 and 65 were injured, and four other people experienced acute stress reactions; in Pisochyn, a 39-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and girls aged 3, 9 and 16 were injured, while four other people experienced acute stress reactions; in Lozova, five people experienced acute stress reactions; in the village of Bezruky in the Derhachi community, a 56-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction; in the village of Katerynivka in the Lozova community, a 59-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction; in the village of Vysoke in the Zolochiv community, a 27-year-old woman was injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.