Russian troops attacked Zaporizhia region more than 700 times over the past 24 hours, killing one person and injuring five others, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhia Regional Defense Council, said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck 701 times across 49 settlements in Zaporizhia region," he wrote on Telegram.

The fatality and the injured were reported in the city of Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district.

Russia launched 18 airstrikes, while 539 drones of various modifications, mostly FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhia and more than 30 settlements in the region. In addition, four attacks involving multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 140 artillery strikes were recorded.

A total of 88 reports were received of damage to and destruction of homes, vehicles and infrastructure facilities.