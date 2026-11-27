Petro Poroshenko, a member of parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party, handed over 16 anti-technical reconnaissance systems (PDTR) Ai-Petri to units of the Defense Forces, 11 of which fulfill a contract for 25 units for the Army ahead of schedule, while the rest will be used to defend the capital.

"Today, 16 technical reconnaissance countermeasure stations are being delivered under contract. Eleven stations are going to the Army Command. This means that the contract for 25 units provided as a subsidy to the Army has been fulfilled ahead of schedule. Today, we are delivering high-frequency stations that have proven their effectiveness in disrupting MESH communications and countering suicide bombers, including those using rocket-propelled devices," Poroshenko said during the equipment handover ceremony on Friday.

According to him, several more batches of Ai-Petri PDTR systems will be delivered to the troops by the end of the year, bringing the total number of units to more than 500.

As previously reported, since the fall of 2023, Poroshenko has invested over UAH 200 million in the production of Ai-Petri SV systems, which have successfully passed testing and are in use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Each system includes the counter-surveillance device itself, a pickup truck, a charging station, a generator, and the necessary electronics. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, and on June 29 of that year, he announced the start of cooperation with the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces regarding the supply of these systems to the military. On September 9, 2026, the Ai-Petri counter-surveillance system was unveiled for the first time at the MSPO 2026 security and defense technology exhibition, held in Kielce, Poland.

On November 18, Poroshenko handed over the Ai-Petri PDTR systems to the military to protect the front lines and critical infrastructure. Some of the seven systems handed over were sent to the Donetsk sector of the front, while others were deployed to defend Kyiv.