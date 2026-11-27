Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov believes that Ukraine needs to develop electronic warfare (EW) capabilities right now to counter the satellites of the Russian "Rassvet" constellation.

"We need to buy time and start developing weapons – electronic warfare systems – that will counter this right now. I hope someone is already working on this. We will also be 100% committed to this," Fedorov added during the Forbes Tech "Code Red" forum, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He also noted that Ukraine must, in parallel with its partners, develop its own satellite communications and explore ways to counter such communication systems.

According to him, in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine, Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems are already disrupting the operation of Ukrainian Starlink satellites.

"In other words, 5-8 of our drones using Starlink may be brought down because the Russians have already developed their own electronic warfare systems that can counter this," Fedorov said.

Separately, the former defense minister also noted that at least three satellite communication projects are currently being developed on the international market that could potentially become alternatives to Starlink.

He expressed hope for their successful development and noted that competition in this segment may emerge in the near future.

"There are other models where you don't launch new satellites but use existing ones to establish an operator. In other words, this is a niche that has begun to develop actively," Fedorov said.

He added that, for now, alternative systems do not have the same scale of coverage as Starlink, but their number will gradually increase.

For its part, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, citing an interview given by Intelligence Agency Deputy Chief, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, to the British publication The Times, said Russia is developing a new satellite communications system for its armed forces called "Innoset."

As part of a 10-year plan to deploy satellite networks for the military, the focus is not only on the "Rassvet" system but also on the new "Innoset" project.

Furthermore, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia's plan for the "Rassvet" system calls for launching 924 satellites into orbit by 2035.